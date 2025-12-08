🚨Speaker Mike Johnson’s 'special meeting' with Grand Rabbi David Twersky, 3rd visit to Hasidic heartland since taking the gavel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🚨 Political pit stop: US Speaker rolls into Hasidic heartland
House Speaker Mike Johnson visited New Square, NY, for a “special meeting” with Grand Rabbi David Twersky flanked by an impressive security detail.
😶 Rep. Mike Lawler tagged along.
The Hasidic leader regularly plays both sides, meeting Democrats and Republicans alike to keep his community’s political sway intact.
This marks Johnson’s third visit to the Rockland County village since taking the Speaker’s gavel, while Lawler is eyeing his third congressional race in one of the Democrats’ top target districts.
👉New Square is a voting bloc that can tilt the battleground House race.
Article about it and thumbnail I used from it:
https://www.rocklanddaily.com/news/speaker-johnson-spends-pleasant-afternoon-in-skver-discusses-possible-meeting-with-president-trump