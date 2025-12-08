BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🚨Speaker Mike Johnson’s 'special meeting' with Grand Rabbi David Twersky, 3rd visit to Hasidic heartland since taking the gavel
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1339 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
167 views • 21 hours ago

🚨 Political pit stop: US Speaker rolls into Hasidic heartland 

House Speaker Mike Johnson visited New Square, NY, for a “special meeting” with Grand Rabbi David Twersky flanked by an impressive security detail. 

😶 Rep. Mike Lawler tagged along.

The Hasidic leader regularly plays both sides, meeting Democrats and Republicans alike to keep his community’s political sway intact.

This marks Johnson’s third visit to the Rockland County village since taking the Speaker’s gavel, while Lawler is eyeing his third congressional race in one of the Democrats’ top target districts.

👉New Square is a voting bloc that can tilt the battleground House race.

Article about it and thumbnail I used from it: 

https://www.rocklanddaily.com/news/speaker-johnson-spends-pleasant-afternoon-in-skver-discusses-possible-meeting-with-president-trump

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy