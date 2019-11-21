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Πολιτική Ορθότητα || Οδηγός Πλοήγησης
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20 views • November 21, 2019
Όλο και πληθαίνουν τα περιστατικά διάσημων που εκφράζοντας την προσωπική τους άποψη σε θέματα της επικαιρότητας οδηγούνται στην ορθοπολιτική πυρά από τους ανεχτικιάρηδες πράκτορες της χωματερής.
Ένας απλός, περιεκτικός και σύντομος οδηγός με το τι πρέπει να λένε πως πιστεύουν για να μην έχουν ποτέ κανένα πρόβλημα, κρίνεται απαραίτητος!
●Simple Facebook● https://www.facebook.com/simpleman.gr/
●Μουσική τίτλων● Beyond the Rush Sans Solo-TeknoAXE's Royalty Free Music
Ένας απλός, περιεκτικός και σύντομος οδηγός με το τι πρέπει να λένε πως πιστεύουν για να μην έχουν ποτέ κανένα πρόβλημα, κρίνεται απαραίτητος!
●Simple Facebook● https://www.facebook.com/simpleman.gr/
●Μουσική τίτλων● Beyond the Rush Sans Solo-TeknoAXE's Royalty Free Music
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