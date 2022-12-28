The CCP Conducted Largest Ever Incursion Into the Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone

https://gnews.org/articles/628167
Summary：12/26/2022 WION: 71 Chinese air force aircraft including fighter jets and drones entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone in the past 24 hours. This is the largest reported incursion to date.
