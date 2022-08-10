USS Reagan Aircraft Carrier Waiting for Communist China to Provoke into a Collision in Taiwan Strait

https://gnews.org/post/p165l1219

In the live broadcast on August 7, Miles Guo revealed that the current tensions surrounding the Taiwan Strait have become a tug-of-war between the U.S. and Communist China over intelligence, military, and propaganda. The center of this tug-of-war lies in the USS Reagan aircraft carrier.

Miles shared that the traitors lurking within Taiwan have been leaking intelligence to the CCP, the Chinese Communist Party in real-time both before and after Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and offering much bad advice to the CCP. Meanwhile, the leaked intelligence, as well as the people who exchanged the intelligence on both sides, were clearly known by the United States. The U.S. also shared this with its allies Japan and Australia