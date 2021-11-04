© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HOLD THE LINE! YOU HAVE A FORCE BEHIND YOU OF A HUNDRED MILLION ANGRY PATRIOTS WHO JUST WOKE UP! - August 29th, 2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
21 views • November 04, 2021
You are going to win because you have a force behind you of a hundred million angry patriots who just woke up and remembered how much they loved Old Glory.
Congratulations America. You have become more aware than ever of daily incidents in every town, city and state across the Union where an enemy-infested local, state or federal government is actively attacking our freedoms and way of life.
You have been awakened to the scale of this infiltration, where it came from, and what its end goal is.
Once operating freely in the shadows as we consumed TV dinners in front of back-to-back episodes of Friends, now the enemy slithers in plain view, completely exposed in the brilliant glow of a thousand points of light.
Fellow citizens, with your focus and attention on what these traitors are doing each day around the country, and by raising your voice wherever it may touch ears, you are actively participating in a new Revolutionary war effort currently underway to defeat and overthrow a hideous, transnational and multigenerational empire of death that has been destroying our world for over a century, on a demon horse of communism.
You are going to win because you have a force behind you of a hundred million angry patriots who just woke up and remembered how much they loved Old Glory.
Subscribe and share 👉👇👇 @StormIsUponUsJM
Congratulations America. You have become more aware than ever of daily incidents in every town, city and state across the Union where an enemy-infested local, state or federal government is actively attacking our freedoms and way of life.
You have been awakened to the scale of this infiltration, where it came from, and what its end goal is.
Once operating freely in the shadows as we consumed TV dinners in front of back-to-back episodes of Friends, now the enemy slithers in plain view, completely exposed in the brilliant glow of a thousand points of light.
Fellow citizens, with your focus and attention on what these traitors are doing each day around the country, and by raising your voice wherever it may touch ears, you are actively participating in a new Revolutionary war effort currently underway to defeat and overthrow a hideous, transnational and multigenerational empire of death that has been destroying our world for over a century, on a demon horse of communism.
You are going to win because you have a force behind you of a hundred million angry patriots who just woke up and remembered how much they loved Old Glory.
Subscribe and share 👉👇👇 @StormIsUponUsJM
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.