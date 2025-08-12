Part 7 Victor Faxon Vortex Rimfire Known Distance - Rimfire Known Distance Project 10/22

Doing a 100 yard rimfire Known Distance AQT with the Victor/Faxon. On my first attempt, I scored a 229. Starting with Stage 1 Offhand at 25 yards, I scored a 47 out of 50. Stage two sitting at 50 yards, I scored a 44. Stage 4 prone at 100 yards, I shot a 96 out of 100. I did not have a 75 yard range for stage 3 prone, so I extrapolated from stage 4’s score…for a 46.





For 100 yards prone, I used full magnification with the first horizontal stadia on the Leupold VX Freedom Pig Plex Reticle. For 50 yards sitting, I was holding about 2 inches high. And for 25 yards offhand, I just slightly above shot center of mass. All with about a 35 yard zero.





My 25 yard offhand group was 9.508 MOA. 50 yards sitting was 7.039 MOA…eliminate a called flyer and it would have been 4.834 MOA and a 45 or 46 score. And 100 yard prone was 2.324 MOA





All Field positions with the Leupold VX Freedom’s max magnification of 4.5.





A second 100 yard Know Distance try up in the mountains I scored a 232 right handed. Landing a 48 offhand, a 45 sitting, 49 prone 75 yards, and a 91 prone 100 yards. Pretty happy with those results.





The following day, I tried the KD left handed. Rifle uncleaned I shot a 219, based on 43 offhand, 40 sitting, 42 prone at 75 yards, and a 94 prone at 100. I kind of struggled thru the course of fire with zero. Seemed like my zero wasn’t holding and I was also struggling with some malfunctions and with locking the bolt back. It almost felt like the rubbery bolt buffer pin had gotten tweaked out of shape. Returning home, on disassembly I found some lead debris in the JL Billet muzzle brake, no doubt this was impacting my zero. There was also a lot of junk in the receiver causing the gummy feeling with the bolt and responsible for the difficulty locking the bolt back.





Ok so ultimately I wanted to build a 10/22 semi-auto that could shoot as well as my bolt action Tikka T1x. So I took both rifles to the 25 yard range. Instead of shooting an AQT, I shot for groups, left hand and right hand, offhand, sitting, and prone over two days.





Overall average groups favored the Tikka by ½ MOA. The first day was pretty windy and the heavy Victor/Faxon out performed the Tikka Offhand. However, in general the Tikka edged out the Victor/Faxon 10/22.





Lucky for the Tikka, I was shooting for groups because the Weaver Grand Slam optic was shifting the point of impact 15MOA when changing from 5x to 1.5x. Separate background video on that.





Ultimately the Faxon/Victor ended up with a Vortex Viper 4-14x50 HSLR. The Victor, Faxon, Vortex 10/22 blended well. Great groups zeroing. Very first group was ½” but 13 MOA high…26 clicks down on the elevation turret and the next ½’ group was spot on. Proceeded to score a 236 on the 25m AQT.





Back to a the mountains for another 100 yard, Rimfire Known Distance AQT starting offhand, I scored a 48 right hand and a 46 left hand. Squatting I shot identical 46’s left and right. Prone at 75 I shot 46 left hand and a perfect 50 right. And finally for 100 yard prone I shot an identical 92 each hand. Total of 236 right handed and 230 left. I used the Vortex Viper’s BDC reticle shooting dead on at 25 and 50, second stadia at 75 and third stadia dead on at 100. Awesome package….Victor, Faxon, Vortex.





Back to the 25 yard range for a MOA group test to compare with my Tikka groups shot last week, the Victor/Faxon/Vortex edged out the Tikka by .3 moa overall. But that conceals that I shot almost 1 MOA better than the Tikka prone…left and right handed being nearly identical groups 1.262 left and 1.275 right. Maybe unfair making the Tikka compete with magnification ⅓ rd that of the Vortex Viper. But at least the Victor/Faxon/Vortex setup achieved the goal of equaling my Tikka T1x.





It's awfully nice to have a Semi-Auto 10/22 that can run with the T1x. Granted, it's over 2 pounds heavier and about twice the dollars. But it for sure looks as good as it shoots. .





If I can locate a pic rail with four slot extension, I'll see what the T1x can do with the Vortex Viper mounted on top. Until then, the Victor/Faxon/Vortex wears the gold medal.