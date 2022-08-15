Bank holds his money hostage so he takes hostages at the bank. He wants to make a withdrawal

Jim Crenshaw





August 14, 2022





Coming to the U.S. soon I would imagine. Things start over there and come here usually. It seems like this has happened many times before. I find it interesting that someone else did this there and got their $50,000 released. The irony is that he needs it to pay for his doctors to treat his sick father. So they rob him of his money, most likely send him to jail for this act, then kill off his dad. I would be tempted to shoot the bankers and the doctors and tell them to keep the change.





Keep in mind the "money" you deposit into the bank is no longer yours. You have made the bank an unsecured loan of your funds. They may or may not give it back to you. Check out your paperwork you opened your account with. It is true.

Source: magicbird: https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Qf7pjUJ22db/?list=notifications&randomize=false









Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/kNfHwgFGvZDj/







