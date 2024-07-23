Cheatle and Biden OUT, Harris Nets $81M on Day One

July 23, 2024 - Biden bows out and creates a swath of rumors from serious injury to death--while USSS Director Cheatle resigns in disgrace after a grilling by Congress. The US is in a mess, but thank God, He holds the key to our bright future.





