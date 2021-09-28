EP 2629-6PM AZ ELECTION MUST BE "NULLIFIED", WE DO NOT NEED TO DE-CERTIFY FRAUD   

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Here is the final Maricopa County Forensic Election Executive Summary. Maricopa County Forensic El… by Jim Hoft What’s notable is that one portion from the Executive Summary that was included in the draft released before Friday’s presentation, is not in the final Executive Summary: Below is a draft of the final report provided by Byrne. This report shows: In the 2020 presidential election, the margin of victory was only 10,457 votes, a small fraction of the 57,734 ballots with known issues. Again, this is almost 6 times the margin of victory in the Presidential race and is multiples of the margin of victory in other races. Based on these factual findings, the election should not be certified, and the reported results are not reliable. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/18853
Special Guest: Jordan Conradson is a Gateway Pundit reporter in Phoenix Arizona covering the Arizona Audit. Instagram is @jordan.conradson Twitter: @Conradsonjordan Gettr: @JordanConrads
Special Guest: Zachary Vorhies is the highest ranking Google insider who anonymously leaked internal documents to Project Veritas and then made the decision to go public in an on-the-record video interview. https://www.amazon.com/Google-Leaks-Whistleblowers-Expos%C3%A9-Censorship/dp/1510767363 https://www.zachvorhies.com/
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