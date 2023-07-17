HUMANITY IS AT A FORK IN THE ROAD

Our world is imploding. The dark side is taking over. Spiritual guides walk us through the why and what it will take to turn things around. It relates to our connection to Creator and the true path. It may not be what you've been taught.
A Study in Renaissance: https://www.amazon.com/Study-Renaissance-Augmentation-Man/dp/1733435018/ref=sr_1_1?crid=3884OUAQMRSI0&keywords=the+augmentation+of+man+a+study+in+renaissance&qid=1689554180&s=books&
The Acquiescence of Humanity: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=the+augmentation+of+man+the+acquiescence+of+humanity&i=stripbooks&crid=T6N680NNBVEH&sprefix=the+augmentation+of+man+the+acquiescence+of+humanity%2Cstripbooks%2C104&ref=nb_sb_noss
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.