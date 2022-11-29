Youngevity's Rebound FX product vs. Redbull Dr Joel Wallach Radio 11/28/22

Youngevity's Rebound FX product vs. Redbull Dr Joel Wallach Radio 11/28/22https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
Air Date: Monday, November 28, 2022
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today discussing the difference between Youngevity's Rebound FX product and Redbull. Stating Rebound FX has 100 nutrients while Redbull has two. Contending that if people drink the cans they should open the can the night before so the carbonation can off gas.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues his monologue.
Callers
Pat has tinnitis and asks Doc which products she should take to support the health of her pancreas and thyroid gland.
Robert did a hair analysis that revealed he has high levels of lead in his system.
Madrew has a friend that is overweight and recovering from cancer.
