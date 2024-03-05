Create New Account
'Joyless Street (Die freudlose Gasse)', 1925 German Silent, Greta Garbo's First Film
Published Yesterday

New Objectivity (a translation of the German Neue Sachlichkei alternatively translated as "New Sobriety" or "New matter-of-factness" was an art movement that emerged in Germany in the early 1920s as a counter to expressionism. The term applies to a number of artistic forms, including film.

Starring, Greta Garbo, Asta Nielsen, Werner Krauss, Loni Nest and Jaro Fürth.

Directed by, Georg Wilhelm Pabst.

