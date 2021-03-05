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They are dangling a carrot ( green pass / vaccination passports) to enable you to volunteer to be poisoned by there untested vaccine
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231 views • March 05, 2021
Hi in today’s video I share two videos one in Israel where people are forced to get a green pass to enjoy there freedom , and the next video shows the cost of doing so . AVOID THE VACCINE and seek Jesus Christ today.
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