BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎶 Don't you cry tonight
wolfburg
wolfburg
19 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 1 day ago
A classic Americana folk ballad, built on fingerpicked acoustic guitar and upright bass, Fiddle and mandolin lines weave gently through verses, accents story beats, Sparse percussion keeps the pacing grounded, building subtly for narrative peaks before a hushed close


[Verse 1] Talk to me softly Is something in your eyes Don't hang your head in sorrow And please don't cry I know how you feel inside I've been there before Something's changing inside you And only you know [Chorus] Don't you cry tonight I still love you, baby Don't you cry tonight Don't you cry tonight There's a heaven above you, baby Don't you cry tonight [Verse 2] Give me a whisper Give me a sigh Give me a kiss before you Tell me goodbye Don't you take it so hard now And please don't take it so bad I'll still be thinking of you And the times we had, baby [Chorus] Don't you cry tonight Don't you cry tonight Don't you cry tonight There's a heaven above you, baby Don't you cry tonight [Bridge] And please remember That I never lied And please remember How I felt inside now, honey You gotta make it your own way But you'll be alright now, sugar You'll feel better tomorrow Come the morning light now, baby [Chorus] Don't you cry tonight Don't you cry tonight Don't you cry tonight There's a heaven above you, baby Don't you cry tonight [Outro] (Don't you cry) (Don't you ever cry) (Don't you cry) (Tonight) (Cry) (Cry)

Keywords
a classic americana folk balladbuilt on fingerpicked acoustic guitar and upright bassfiddle and mandolin lines weave gently through versesaccents story beatssparse percussion keeps the pacing groundedbuilding subtly for narrative peaks before a hushed close
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy