A classic Americana folk ballad, built on fingerpicked acoustic guitar and upright bass, Fiddle and mandolin lines weave gently through verses, accents story beats, Sparse percussion keeps the pacing grounded, building subtly for narrative peaks before a hushed close





[Verse 1] Talk to me softly Is something in your eyes Don't hang your head in sorrow And please don't cry I know how you feel inside I've been there before Something's changing inside you And only you know [Chorus] Don't you cry tonight I still love you, baby Don't you cry tonight Don't you cry tonight There's a heaven above you, baby Don't you cry tonight [Verse 2] Give me a whisper Give me a sigh Give me a kiss before you Tell me goodbye Don't you take it so hard now And please don't take it so bad I'll still be thinking of you And the times we had, baby [Chorus] Don't you cry tonight Don't you cry tonight Don't you cry tonight There's a heaven above you, baby Don't you cry tonight [Bridge] And please remember That I never lied And please remember How I felt inside now, honey You gotta make it your own way But you'll be alright now, sugar You'll feel better tomorrow Come the morning light now, baby [Chorus] Don't you cry tonight Don't you cry tonight Don't you cry tonight There's a heaven above you, baby Don't you cry tonight [Outro] (Don't you cry) (Don't you ever cry) (Don't you cry) (Tonight) (Cry) (Cry)