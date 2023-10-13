🏡 Explore About Homesteading And Its Challenges 🌱

🌍 Do you know what actually Homesteading is? 🌿

If not, there’s nothing to worry about. Joins us to explore it with Gary Dickenson who himself a homesteader.

🎙️ https://bit.ly/3Fhyo3E

🏡 Being a homesteader (or a smallholder in the UK) means owning your land and striving for sustainable living. 🌱

🦔 Challenges arise, like harsh climates and wildlife encounters. Fencing helps protect our garden oasis. 🦡

🌬️ With winter's approach, light becomes scarce, a common hurdle in our northern location. ❄️

Navigating the homesteader's journey 🏡 and let’s Embrace the homesteader Life together!

! 🚜🌟