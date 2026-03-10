BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
🎵Now I’ve got a song
wolfburg
wolfburg
27 followers
13 views • Yesterday

A fast 70s progressive blues-rock instrumental launches with a fuzzy, syncopated bass riff and punchy, snare-driven drums, ARP 2600 joins, mirroring the riff before spiraling into wild modulations, Meters shift rapidly between 7/8 and 4/4, unsettling the groove, The breakdown isolates hi-hat and surging oscillator before the band erupts back with a heavy, unified blues motif, At 2:00, a panned duel between floor toms and timbales peaks in a thunderous percussion roll, relaunching the main riff, At 3:15, wah-drenched, distorted tenor sax and synth trade four-bar solos, each escalating in intensity, For the finale, tempo ramps up, "space-laser" synths cut through, and all instruments burst back with the riff in powerful unison, Crash-out: a massive chord, synth dive-bomb, and abrupt silence

[Verse]
Now I’ve got a song for everyone who’s gone through it
Or going through it
If you’re lost in your thoughts and they just keep going
Then this one’s for you

[Chorus]
24/7 my mind stays spinnin’
I get no sleep
But I keep on livin’
I might not be here tomorrow
But right now
I’m chillin’
I might not be here tomorrow
But right now
I’m chillin’ [spoken: on god]
24/7 my mind stays spinnin’
I get no sleep
But I keep on livin’
I might not be here tomorrow
But right now
I’m chillin’
I might not be here tomorrow
But right now
I’m chillin’ [spoken: on god]

snare-driven drumssyncopated bass riff and punchymirroring the riff before spiraling into wild modulationsa fast 70s progressive blues-rock instrumental launches with a fuzzyarp 2600 joinsmeters shift rapidly between
