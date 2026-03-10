A fast 70s progressive blues-rock instrumental launches with a fuzzy, syncopated bass riff and punchy, snare-driven drums, ARP 2600 joins, mirroring the riff before spiraling into wild modulations, Meters shift rapidly between 7/8 and 4/4, unsettling the groove, The breakdown isolates hi-hat and surging oscillator before the band erupts back with a heavy, unified blues motif, At 2:00, a panned duel between floor toms and timbales peaks in a thunderous percussion roll, relaunching the main riff, At 3:15, wah-drenched, distorted tenor sax and synth trade four-bar solos, each escalating in intensity, For the finale, tempo ramps up, "space-laser" synths cut through, and all instruments burst back with the riff in powerful unison, Crash-out: a massive chord, synth dive-bomb, and abrupt silence

[Verse]

Now I’ve got a song for everyone who’s gone through it

Or going through it

If you’re lost in your thoughts and they just keep going

Then this one’s for you



[Chorus]

24/7 my mind stays spinnin’

I get no sleep

But I keep on livin’

I might not be here tomorrow

But right now

I’m chillin’

I might not be here tomorrow

But right now

I’m chillin’ [spoken: on god]

24/7 my mind stays spinnin’

I get no sleep

But I keep on livin’

I might not be here tomorrow

But right now

I’m chillin’

I might not be here tomorrow

But right now

I’m chillin’ [spoken: on god]

