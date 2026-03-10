© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A fast 70s progressive blues-rock instrumental launches with a fuzzy, syncopated bass riff and punchy, snare-driven drums, ARP 2600 joins, mirroring the riff before spiraling into wild modulations, Meters shift rapidly between 7/8 and 4/4, unsettling the groove, The breakdown isolates hi-hat and surging oscillator before the band erupts back with a heavy, unified blues motif, At 2:00, a panned duel between floor toms and timbales peaks in a thunderous percussion roll, relaunching the main riff, At 3:15, wah-drenched, distorted tenor sax and synth trade four-bar solos, each escalating in intensity, For the finale, tempo ramps up, "space-laser" synths cut through, and all instruments burst back with the riff in powerful unison, Crash-out: a massive chord, synth dive-bomb, and abrupt silence
[Verse]
Now I’ve got a song for everyone who’s gone through it
Or going through it
If you’re lost in your thoughts and they just keep going
Then this one’s for you
[Chorus]
24/7 my mind stays spinnin’
I get no sleep
But I keep on livin’
I might not be here tomorrow
But right now
I’m chillin’
I might not be here tomorrow
But right now
I’m chillin’ [spoken: on god]
24/7 my mind stays spinnin’
I get no sleep
But I keep on livin’
I might not be here tomorrow
But right now
I’m chillin’
I might not be here tomorrow
But right now
I’m chillin’ [spoken: on god]