© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
10 21 21 The WARRIORS are ON the BATTLEFIELD The ENEMY is on the RUN TRUTH will PREVAIL PRAY
Follow
2
Share
Report
60 views • October 22, 2021
🌿 Be The Best Version of Yourself in 2021 With Tumeric!
https://agewithawk.com/
😍 Get 51% Off by Clicking Here ^^^
————————————————
http://preparewithandweknow.com/ Now they want to help YOU by giving you $100 OFF their best-selling 3-Month Emergency Food Kit.
———————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*We Can Act Liberty Conference
https://www.wecanact.net/
Use PROMO CODE: ANDWEKNOW for $50 off
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Freedom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlY90lG_Fuw
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/
Dr. Carrie Madej talks about detox from vax
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/2087
KISS death
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/5633
Biden gets cut off
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/5618
Truth Social App
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/truth-social/id1586018825
Truth Social
https://www.truthsocial.com/
They are afraid of Telegram
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/5629
Zombie training by CDC
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/5642
750 GE employees walk off job
https://t.me/CovidRedPills/8480
SW airlines protests
https://t.me/CovidRedPills/8481
Truth Video from Trump
https://t.me/QWO17/2959
Mr. Jordan..value freedom
https://t.me/QWO17/2995
Kari Lake dominates CNN
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/47044
Lara Logan
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/47114
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
https://agewithawk.com/
😍 Get 51% Off by Clicking Here ^^^
————————————————
http://preparewithandweknow.com/ Now they want to help YOU by giving you $100 OFF their best-selling 3-Month Emergency Food Kit.
———————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*We Can Act Liberty Conference
https://www.wecanact.net/
Use PROMO CODE: ANDWEKNOW for $50 off
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Freedom
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlY90lG_Fuw
How to make HCQ https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine https://vaxxchoice.com/
Dr. Carrie Madej talks about detox from vax
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/2087
KISS death
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/5633
Biden gets cut off
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/5618
Truth Social App
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/truth-social/id1586018825
Truth Social
https://www.truthsocial.com/
They are afraid of Telegram
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/5629
Zombie training by CDC
https://t.me/SergeantRobertHorton/5642
750 GE employees walk off job
https://t.me/CovidRedPills/8480
SW airlines protests
https://t.me/CovidRedPills/8481
Truth Video from Trump
https://t.me/QWO17/2959
Mr. Jordan..value freedom
https://t.me/QWO17/2995
Kari Lake dominates CNN
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/47044
Lara Logan
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/47114
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
★AND WE KNOW PINS - 14k Gold Plated And We Know is based on Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.