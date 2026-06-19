The Father Who Led His House to Christ | Father's Day Music Video

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The Ideal Father That Saved His House This Father's Day music video is inspired by Hebrews 2:6–9 and Acts 16:31, reminding fathers that true leadership begins by looking to Jesus Christ. The world measures fathers by success, wealth, and accomplishments, but Scripture points us to a greater example: "But we see Jesus..." (Hebrews 2:9) When fathers fix their eyes on Christ, they become spiritual leaders who guide their families in faith, love, and obedience to God. The promise given to the Philippian jailer still speaks today: "Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, and thy house." (Acts 16:31) This song honors fathers who pray for their families, lead by example, persevere through struggles, and trust Christ to guide their homes.