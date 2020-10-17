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Swimming in Dark Waters | Food For Thought
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43 views • October 17, 2020
This is not how I planned on reactivating this channel, but then I watched Dark Waters (directed by Todd Haynes, with Mark Ruffalo). What does this movie say about where we stand as a species, at this point in our evolution? Is this what we do with the “power” we have achieved? And, more importantly, what can we do?
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Thanks for watching.
Leave your comments below.
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Find me on (alphabetical):
BitChute – https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sSgwLkCdMTKu/
Brighteon – https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamsden
Dailymotion –
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Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/adamiscurious/
Gab – https://gab.com/adamsden
LBRY – https://lbry.tv/@AdamsDen
Minds – https://www.minds.com/adamsden/
Twitter – https://twitter.com/adamiscurious
Twitch – https://www.twitch.tv/adamsden
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Support the Den for as little as $1/month:
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