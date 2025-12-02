retired police constable Mark Sexton released documentary evidence of UK CV19 crimes

This morning, retired police constable Mark Sexton released Phase 1 of the documentary evidence supporting the Constitutional Correspondence issued on 18 November 2025.





What’s now public is explosive — and it proves what millions suspected:





There was a UK-wide order to block vaccine-related criminal complaints.





And the proof comes not from whistleblowers or speculation…

…but from police-authored documents, FOI responses, and recorded interactions.





Here’s what Phase 1 confirms:





• Police Scotland’s Speirs Directive ordered officers NOT to accept or record covid-vaccine crime allegations.

• NPCC communications show the same blanket policy was mirrored across the UK.

• Frontline officers were prevented from taking evidence — on camera, in multiple stations.

• Crime reference 6029679/21 WAS real, active and resourced, until it was suddenly shut down with no lawful basis.

• Judges made rulings without being given the full picture — because police failed to disclose the national ban on recording vaccine-related allegations.





Every major institution involved — police, Parliament, judiciary — is now implicated in withholding or concealing material facts from the public.





And this is only Phase 1.

Sexton confirms:

More phases are coming





More documents will be released





Thousands of additional files exist beyond what was included today





Every claim in the 18 Nov correspondence is backed by verifiable evidence





For years, people were smeared as “conspiracy theorists” for saying this happened.





Today, the police’s own documents prove it did.





This will have national consequences.





Integrity, accuracy and constitutional transparency — that’s the standard this release sets.





Share widely. The public deserves the truth.