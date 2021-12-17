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Biden Warns "Winter Of Severe Illness And Death" For Unvaccinated
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980 views • December 17, 2021
Poopy Pants Brain Dead Stooge Joe Biden, announced a winter of death and severe illness for people refusing to get jabbed with the covid death shot.
“For unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death -- if you’re unvaccinated"
Meanwhile, those who received the shot will be spared, Biden proclaimed.
Biden, went on to say, my criminal regime wishes to harm or kill a significant number of the world’s population over the next few years, and the systems being put in place right now will enable it.
#illnessanddeath #bidenwinter #unvaccinated #vaccinesaregood
“For unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death -- if you’re unvaccinated"
Meanwhile, those who received the shot will be spared, Biden proclaimed.
Biden, went on to say, my criminal regime wishes to harm or kill a significant number of the world’s population over the next few years, and the systems being put in place right now will enable it.
#illnessanddeath #bidenwinter #unvaccinated #vaccinesaregood
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