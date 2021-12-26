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Altair 8800 for Dummies
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10 views • December 26, 2021
This is Altairs for Dummies Part One.
I just received my new Altair 8800, and I could not be more excited .
In this episode, I simply test the front panel, by examining and depositing information into memory.
I am a vintage computer and video game system collector, who would like to someday open a small vintage video game system museum.
I just received my new Altair 8800, and I could not be more excited .
In this episode, I simply test the front panel, by examining and depositing information into memory.
I am a vintage computer and video game system collector, who would like to someday open a small vintage video game system museum.
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