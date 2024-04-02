Create New Account
Carl Higbie completely obliterates social media fact-checkers
GalacticStorm
2229 Subscribers
55 views
Published a day ago

On Tuesday's episode of "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE" Carl torched the fact-checkers on social media for promoting information that they deem more important, explained that we are fact-checked by those with political motives, and more on NEWSMAX.

Keywords
free speechfact checkersnewsmaxcarl higbie

