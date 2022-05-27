Modena Dumped 30 Million Doses of COVID Vaccine Due to Lack of Demand

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05/25/2022 Dr. Naomi Wolf: Modena had to destroy 30 million doses of the COVID vaccine because no one would take the product. The world is waking up to the dangers of the vaccine, thanks to the efforts of 3,000 volunteers and lawyers who are changing the world.