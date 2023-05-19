Wagner clearing Domino fortified area, Bakhmut 1% remaining

Domino fortified area and private sector remnants are being cleared by PMC Wagner after overrunning Ukraine-NATO troop positions in the last bastion on the western outskirts of the city of Bakhmut. Russian fighters control 99% of Bakhmut, and the final battle is underway in adjacent areas of the sector.
