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[May 24, 2018] Digging Flat Earth Trivia and Dealing with the Challenge of Idiots (95.1K views on YouTube!)
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104 views • 21 days ago
OK. So, I had to come out of retirement so-to-speak and put this video out because I found the timing of the U.S. vs Russia "Dig to the Core Race" rather intriguing. I also thought it was long past due to deal with the constant "challenge" always being put forth by idiots saying we need to go down to Antarctica and "take pictures of the edge."
Special thanks to Taboo Conspiracy for an extremely thorough response to such challenges. The video I included from his channel is mirrored from this one: https://youtu.be/HTgzSQgUn0Q
And here's the link to the article about the Israeli radiation vest I mentioned:
https://unitedwithisrael.org/nasa-to-test-israeli-made-anti-radiation-vest/
Special thanks to Taboo Conspiracy for an extremely thorough response to such challenges. The video I included from his channel is mirrored from this one: https://youtu.be/HTgzSQgUn0Q
And here's the link to the article about the Israeli radiation vest I mentioned:
https://unitedwithisrael.org/nasa-to-test-israeli-made-anti-radiation-vest/
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