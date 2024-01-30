The warring sides continue their mutual strikes at the rear areas, while intense fighting continues on the Ukrainian front. The Russian military holds the lead in both dimensions.

On the night of January 29, Ukraine attempted new attacks on Russian rear areas. The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the interception of a Ukrainian drone in the Bryansk region. According to unofficial reports, another UAV was shot down in the Rostov region. Another Ukrainian drone targeted a Russian oil refinery in Yaroslavl. The attack failed and the drone fell on the territory of the plant.

At the same time, Ukrainian servicemen do not stop shelling the Donetsk urban agglomeration and Russian border settlements, where there are no military facilities. As a result, more and more civilians are killed and wounded every day.

In its turn, the Russian military continues precision strikes on Ukrainian military and industrial facilities throughout the country.

Last night, Russian drones hit their targets in the city of Rivne in Western Ukraine. A new wave of strikes was reported in cities located closer to the front, including in Kherson and Pokrovsk.

Meanwhile, the Russian army maintains the military initiative on the front lines in almost all directions, including in the Kharkiv region.

In recent days, Russian troops have briskly taken control of several settlements southeast of Kupyansk and continue their advance westwards towards the Oskol River. Russian troops have already taken control of the eastern part of the hill, which hedges their positions in the villages from the river. Recent Russian strikes in the Kharkiv region have thwarted Ukraine’s attempts to send reinforcements and strengthen defenses in the area. As a result of delays in Ukrainian operations, their position in the area is rapidly deteriorating.

The rapid Russian breakthrough did not meet significant resistance from the Ukrainian forces, who are used to fighting for every settlement until it is completely destroyed. Having lost strategically important reserves, Ukrainian units are forced to retreat; and the Ukrainian commander-in-chief is accused of “not ensuring the safety of reserve units before they were sent to the front.”

Mirrored - South Front