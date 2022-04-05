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Interview with John Wilson, the recent Brisbane River Flood.
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1174 views • April 05, 2022
Interview with John Wilson, the recent floods.
Former head of Trades Hall Canberra and Union boss, John is retired from that sector now and lives with his mate Trumpy, on his boat the 'Bay Bird' on the Brisbane River.
Recent flooding on the East Coast of Australia has devastated communities, disrupted services and damaged infrastructure. The Brisbane River did not escape the fury of the floodwaters.
In this interview John tells his harrowing story of riding out the floodwaters on the Bay Bird, the power of the current and how the authorities ignored his pleas for help.
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Former head of Trades Hall Canberra and Union boss, John is retired from that sector now and lives with his mate Trumpy, on his boat the 'Bay Bird' on the Brisbane River.
Recent flooding on the East Coast of Australia has devastated communities, disrupted services and damaged infrastructure. The Brisbane River did not escape the fury of the floodwaters.
In this interview John tells his harrowing story of riding out the floodwaters on the Bay Bird, the power of the current and how the authorities ignored his pleas for help.
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
* Subscribe to our new magazine! See website for details or email [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
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