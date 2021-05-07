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YOUR CHILDREN WILL BE NEXT
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240 views • May 07, 2021
With Pfizer being approved for more age groups, your children will be next. The 12-15 year old age group could be approved within the next week. But why the children? Diarrhea kills more children globally every day.
Articles
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/05/04/world/covid-vaccine-coronavirus-cases
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/03/us/politics/coronavirus-vaccine-teenagers.html
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/05/03/world/covid-vaccine-coronavirus-cases
https://www.timesofisrael.com/us-fda-expected-to-ok-pfizer-vaccine-for-kids-aged-12-15-within-week/
https://www.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-israel-readying-for-new-vaccination-drive-in-6-months-including-kids/
https://www.timesofisrael.com/pfizer-to-seek-fda-approval-to-vaccinate-children-ages-2-11/
https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/global/diarrhea-burden.html
Articles
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/05/04/world/covid-vaccine-coronavirus-cases
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/05/03/us/politics/coronavirus-vaccine-teenagers.html
https://www.nytimes.com/live/2021/05/03/world/covid-vaccine-coronavirus-cases
https://www.timesofisrael.com/us-fda-expected-to-ok-pfizer-vaccine-for-kids-aged-12-15-within-week/
https://www.timesofisrael.com/netanyahu-israel-readying-for-new-vaccination-drive-in-6-months-including-kids/
https://www.timesofisrael.com/pfizer-to-seek-fda-approval-to-vaccinate-children-ages-2-11/
https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/global/diarrhea-burden.html
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