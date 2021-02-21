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WHAT IS CO-INTEL? - As Long as the Spoken Word, The Same People in Control Now - Protocols of the Learned Elders of Zion - Satanic Zionist Masons - They Control Both Sides - The Steven D Kelley Show
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101 views • February 21, 2021

TCR#747 STEVEN D KELLEY #111 AUG-9-2018 *

The Protocols were mentioned, Steven does have a two part narration of the book, right here at TCRV. Search word, 'protocols'. Also a PDF is available at his Telegram group.

Join Steven's Telegram group today!

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

https://www.stevendkelley.com/

https://twitter.com/StevenKelley24

I'm Cynthia and have started this channel to share Steven D Kelley's old and new Truth Cat Radio Shows, and to promote Steven's content, research and mission. Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com.

Please visit where he can be listened to LIVE every Thursday night at 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm PST. Steven D Kelley's mission and main focus is The Getty. To rid the world of Pedo Satanist, and free the child sex slaves in underground bunkers, especially at the Getty.. #OccupyTheGetty.

Please support this channel by listening, liking and subscribing. Truth Cat Radio is 100% listener supported, so please help support Steven's efforts if you can, with an appreciative contribution of a buck or two.

PayPal: [email protected], please say gift for 'friend or family' or use:

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/stevendkelley - Thank you

If you are not familiar with Steven D Kelley, here is some bio information. He is an; ex CIA/NSA contractor, whistle blower, optics engineer, laser pioneer and inventor, truth activist, reiki master, spiritual healer, psychic and remote viewer.

Steven D Kelley is the owner, creator, and show host on Truth Cat Radio, at TruthCatRadio.com. Steven has been a presence on radio formats since his days on Revolution Radio several years ago, where he grew a huge base following of a million listeners to his channel, which the station had never had before. After leaving Revolution Radio, he was on American Freedom Radio, then in 2016, Steven created Truth Cat Radio. In the past Steven has also given seminars, lectures and has presented commentaries on Press TV and RT, as an independent analyst, researcher and journalist.

He was the creator and admin for one of the first and largest FarceBook Q-anon groups started in late 2017. Subscribe also to his YouTube channel, at Steven D Kelley, to view his new and past shows. - (long gone) https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIPPb0DJE21SbwSOcSsyKtA/videos -

If you would like to know Steven's story, to listen to the audiobook reading of his fascinating autobiography, Lasers, Caver's and Magic, it can be found on YouTube at, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E78-ZL9Ik1Y&t=2021s&ab_channel=Lasers%2CCavers%26Magic- For a free pdf version of his book, "Lasers, Caver's & Magic" send an email to; [email protected]. To become a Jedi remote viewer warrior or a free remote healing, you may also

Email Steven at, [email protected] 

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zionistsprotocolssteven d kelleytruth cat radioco-intel
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