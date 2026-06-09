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The SLEEP Crisis: Why We're All Exhausted❓🥱💤🛌🏼
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
Dr. John Bergman D.C.
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The Sleep Epidemic Part 2: https://adaptivephysiology.com/lectures/a/364/the-sleep-epidemic

Deep Sleep Mastery Online Self-Study Course: https://adaptivephysiology.com/courses/modules/prod_01J6CMS6B124X627TEBZ5SQR30/deep-sleep-mastery-self-study-course-with-dr-b

The Sleep Epidemic Article: https://adaptivephysiology.com/articles/a/356/the-sleep-epidemic

The Sleep Epidemic eBook: https://adaptivephysiology.com/articles/a/357/the-complete-natural-sleep-restoration-guide


Adaptive Physiology Website: https://adaptivephysiology.com/

Dr. B VIP website: https://www.drbvip.com/

RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/DrJohnBergmanDC

BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/johnbergman/

ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@DrJohnBergman:1


Dr. B’s Facebook Fanpage

https://www.facebook.com/drjohnbergman/

Dr. B’s Website

https://drjohnbergman.com/


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https://www.tiktok.com/@dr.bergmandc

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Apple Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dr-john-bergman-d-c/id1698300636

Spotify

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JxL2dglseqZVGnEhBKLwB


Contact Dr. B's Office to schedule your appointment!

Call: (1) 714-962-5891


HUNTINGTON BEACH CLINIC:

18582 Beach Blvd #22,

Huntington Beach, CA 92648


http://bergmanchiropractic.com


Office Hours:

Mon - Thur 7:00 AM – 5:30 PM

Lunch Break 11:00 AM - 1 PM

Fri - Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



MEXICO CLINIC:

Grand Hotel Tijuana

4558 Agua Caliente Blvd. Ste. CC 1B, Tijuana, Mexico


https://www.holisticcare.com/corrective-chiropractic/


Office Hours:

Mon - Fri 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Lunch Break 12:30 PM – 1:30 PM

Sat 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Sun Closed

Public Holidays Closed



American Biodental Center in Tijuana, Mexico:

https://americanbiodental.com



Dr. Bergman D.C. is available for Skype and Phone consultations, which you can schedule by using the link below:

https://drjohnbergman.com/booking/


For Media and Business Inquiries, contact:

[email protected]


#healing #health #healthy

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healthhealingholistic
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