Shinzo Abe Warns CCP Not To Take Military Adventures Against Taiwan

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12/02/2021 Ex Japan Prime Minister Abe Shinzo: A Taiwan emergency is a Japanese emergency, and therefore an emergency for the Japan-U.S. alliance. The leadership in Beijing, President Xi Jinping in particular, must not misjudge this understanding. Military adventure would lead to economic suicide. If the CCP also prioritizes China’s own interests, then the only solution for the cross-strait relations is a peaceful one.