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How to germinate banana simple at home
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197 views • April 30, 2020
The process of Banana Tree germination is quite simple in the video. I use banana stump to germinate for trees by cutting the them in to pieces. all they pieces has the growing eyes and germinate them with cocopeat.
banana can't be grown from the seed. the banana tree will produce suckers that you can take them out to plant more tree.
Don't forget to subscribe for more video : youtube.com/agribuzz
music: www.bensound.com
#Germinate #banana
banana can't be grown from the seed. the banana tree will produce suckers that you can take them out to plant more tree.
Don't forget to subscribe for more video : youtube.com/agribuzz
music: www.bensound.com
#Germinate #banana
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