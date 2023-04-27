Tucker Carlson Firing Was the Beginning of a Neocon and Globalist Propaganda Offensive | Transvestite Montana Representative Censure Leads to Deviant Disruptions During Law Debates | Dr. Mark Sherwood

Speculations flooded the media the moment Fox News released they had fired firebrand host Tucker Carlson. Of course this comes as no surprise after it's hot on the heels of the Dominion settlement and 60 Minutes' interview of fedsurrectionist Ray Epps. To fire him afterward would only ignite the speculations we've heard to this point.

Quite obvious, though, Fox News is not an organization that many conservatives believe it to be. Many have warned, including those at this network and sphere of influence, for years that Fox News was controlled opposition and does not represent the truth most of the time. It took the 2020 election broadcasts for people to become alarmed and realize this - all too late though. Still, people were on board due to hosts like Tucker Carlson.

Now, people are realizing that Fox News is against them with the separation of free speech icon and media personality Tucker Carlson. Yet, it must be known that there are many angles as to why this occurred.

The major point that everyone must understand is that this is not about money. Take a look at the corporations and the values they represent. Every single task is being marked off in order to change the fundamentals of the nation. Money means nothing. It's power of those seeking to eliminate the U.S. Constitution, Capitalism, Conservatism, and Christianity that matters.

Their intent was to control all sectors in order to achieve this result and their patience and diligence has proven effective for them. Therefore boycotts and other such things only matter a little on the defensive spectrum.

What does matter is your offensive. Proactive steps must be taken to regain and rebuild the country that has absolutely been lost. We do not have the same country as our great grandparents. Little of it exists anymore and it's right on the edge of changing to something far more sinister.

Realize this. Work against it. We have much to do. You live in a Communitarian nation. It's about to become full Communist very soon.





