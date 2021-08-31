America Is Being Invaded And It Is A Serious Issue And It Is A Dangerous Issue For Our Future.

This report was edited out of a three hour broadcast by Agenda 21 Radio, August 30, 2021 - Invasion Report. America is being invaded through our southern border and now also via plane flights from Afghanistan. We are getting people through our southern border from other nations besides South American countries. The majority of all of these coming into our country are military aged men. Most of the women and children coming across our southern border are most likely being trafficked.

Please share this video or at least make others aware of what is going on in our country with the invasion. At some point we should expect violence to commence against "We The People."