I Take Thermal Technology & Astana From You Lucifer 3-31-26@7:57 PM Shared 4-1-26

A word of judgment from Jesus Christ to lucifer...lu lu and his dark kingdom. As well as for Babylon-America and the rest of the world.

Revelation 12:7-9

7 And there was war in heaven: Michael and his angels fought against the dragon; and the dragon fought and his angels,

8 And prevailed not; neither was their place found any more in heaven.

9 And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him.





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Vicki Parnell

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