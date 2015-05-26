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[May 26, 2015] How the moon could be self lighting? (24.9K views on YouTube)
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130 views • July 19, 2021
The Bible and the book of Enoch both describe the moon as giving off its own light (not reflecting the light of the sun). I wondered how that would work and what could cause the phases if it's not due to the sun or the earth. So, I began to work on some models. This is just the first one I came up with, depicting what I thought COULD be a plausible way for how it MIGHT be possible for the moon to be putting out its own light, creating its own phases. Imagine a rotating spherical light source shining through a semi-transparent exterior. It doesn't solve the problem of shadows from the craters, although I think I may have a plausible way of making those happen too. But for now, this is just a first run theory and should be considered as such. With this concept in mind, a lunar eclipse would essentially work by dimming the interior light into the red spectrum.
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geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
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