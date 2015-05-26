[May 26, 2015] How the moon could be self lighting? (24.9K views on YouTube)

The Bible and the book of Enoch both describe the moon as giving off its own light (not reflecting the light of the sun). I wondered how that would work and what could cause the phases if it's not due to the sun or the earth. So, I began to work on some models. This is just the first one I came up with, depicting what I thought COULD be a plausible way for how it MIGHT be possible for the moon to be putting out its own light, creating its own phases. Imagine a rotating spherical light source shining through a semi-transparent exterior. It doesn't solve the problem of shadows from the craters, although I think I may have a plausible way of making those happen too. But for now, this is just a first run theory and should be considered as such. With this concept in mind, a lunar eclipse would essentially work by dimming the interior light into the red spectrum.If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.Support donations can be made here:geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, sciencebible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology