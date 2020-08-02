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The Plan To Silence Doctors Once And For All. No freedom of speech. A.I. IS YOUR DOCTOR
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47 views • August 02, 2020
The Plan To Silence Doctors Once And For All. No freedom of speech.
A.I. IS UR DOCTOR? THEY CAN CONTROL THEM AND NOT HUMANS.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright
THEY ARE TAKING DOWN A LOT OF MY VIDEOS FOR A REASON.
https://reclaimthenet.org/
A.I. IS UR DOCTOR? THEY CAN CONTROL THEM AND NOT HUMANS.
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright
THEY ARE TAKING DOWN A LOT OF MY VIDEOS FOR A REASON.
https://reclaimthenet.org/
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