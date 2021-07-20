© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More racist all foreign latino illegal aliens getting tax $$ on Phoenix street maintenance
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • July 20, 2021
If Patriots don't crack down soon in racist la raza foreign Latinos stealing our jobs and tax $$ Arizona wll turn into another failed state like California and Venezeula.
Jobs are for US citizens and legal immigrants and should be merit based not discriminating against English speaking US citizens.
Jobs are for US citizens and legal immigrants and should be merit based not discriminating against English speaking US citizens.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.