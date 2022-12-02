Create New Account
And We Know 12.2.2022 NYT using same PLAYBOOK! Brazil, Cochise fight back. Demons support FTX! [email protected] cont. P
High Hopes
Published 13 hours ago |
LT of And We Know


Dec 2, 2022


LT, how can you find so much information each day? That is a common question received. It is you, working to get information out through different channels, praying for our family and more. The BAAL of Balenciaga is still praised by some, yet it is waking up many. Politicians are promising to fight back in Jan, Kanye..we will talk about that also… lots to uncover.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1yhwsc-12.2.22-nyt-using-same-playbook-brazil-cochise-fight-back.-demons-support-f.html


Keywords
current eventsnewskanye westpoliticschristiandemonsbrazilnytbaalinformation warfareltand we knowexposing evilftxbalenciaganew york timscochise

