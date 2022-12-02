LT of And We Know





Dec 2, 2022





LT, how can you find so much information each day? That is a common question received. It is you, working to get information out through different channels, praying for our family and more. The BAAL of Balenciaga is still praised by some, yet it is waking up many. Politicians are promising to fight back in Jan, Kanye..we will talk about that also… lots to uncover.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1yhwsc-12.2.22-nyt-using-same-playbook-brazil-cochise-fight-back.-demons-support-f.html



