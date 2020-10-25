© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DONALD TRUMP'S KEY ROLE ON RELIGION
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
82 views • October 25, 2020
Is Donald Trump the 'Chosen One'? Or is Donald Trump the predicted Antichrist? "Donald Trump and China in Bible Prophecy" explores two sides of Donald Trump's presidency - the positivity of his willingness to stand up to Communist China and the terrible human rights violations in China, and the negativity of his own moral depravity. The video also unravels some key prophetic texts from the Bible, including the beasts in the Book of Daniel and the message in The Book of Revelation relating to key End Time players and powers. Most importantly, it raises the urgent need to leave Babylon now and not put our faith in human leaders like Trump or anyone else who is being used to help usher in the coming final Antichrist.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.