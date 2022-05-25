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Czy ktoś, kto z Was to pamięta może mi powiedzieć WTF is going on?
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2 views • May 25, 2022
Piosenka nagrana przez grupę Dwa Plus Jeden w ... 1972 roku !
Do tego pochodzi ona z ich debiutanckiego albumu zatytułowanego "Nowy Wspaniały Świat" (The Brave New World).
Wygląda na to, że albo mieliśmy w naszym narodzie prawdziwych proroków albo faktycznie żyjemy w Matrixie.
Źródło/Kanał YouTube (YouTube Channel Source) - Sara.Ghost.Teksty: https://www.youtube.com/c/SaraGhostTeksty
Do tego pochodzi ona z ich debiutanckiego albumu zatytułowanego "Nowy Wspaniały Świat" (The Brave New World).
Wygląda na to, że albo mieliśmy w naszym narodzie prawdziwych proroków albo faktycznie żyjemy w Matrixie.
Źródło/Kanał YouTube (YouTube Channel Source) - Sara.Ghost.Teksty: https://www.youtube.com/c/SaraGhostTeksty
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