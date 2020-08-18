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COLLEGE STUDENT FIGHTS BACK ON MANDATORY TRACKING DEVICE
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155 views • August 18, 2020
COLLEGE STUDENT FIGHTS BACK ON MANDATORY TRACKING DEVICE
Oakland University tried to mandate all students wear a tracking device that would monitor their vital signs in hopes of predicting Covid-19, but one senior student stood up and pushed back. This week’s HighWire Hero, Tyler Dixon, proves it only takes one voice to make a difference.
#BioButton #OaklandUniversity #TrackingDevice #BeBrave #HighWireHero
Oakland University tried to mandate all students wear a tracking device that would monitor their vital signs in hopes of predicting Covid-19, but one senior student stood up and pushed back. This week’s HighWire Hero, Tyler Dixon, proves it only takes one voice to make a difference.
#BioButton #OaklandUniversity #TrackingDevice #BeBrave #HighWireHero
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