Economic and Environmental Arguments Against Green Energy, an interview in RT

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As debates around green energy continue worldwide, questions are being raised about the economic realities, infrastructure challenges, and long-term sustainability of transitioning away from fossil fuels. Supporters and critics alike are weighing the balance between environmental goals, energy reliability, industrial growth, and global economic stability. With developing and developed nations facing different pressures, the conversation has become more complex than ever. Watch the latest interview to explore the broader discussion surrounding energy, economics, and the future of global development.
#GreenEnergy #GlobalEconomy #EnergyDebate #Sustainability #WorldNews
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