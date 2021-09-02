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"COMMUNISTS SHARE EVERYTHING" - Is Justin Trudeau CASTRO'S Son?! WATCH!
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245 views • September 02, 2021
The question being, IS JUSTIN TRUDEAU CASTRO'S SON? . . . Well this one I will leave up to the viewers to come up with their own conclusions. . . I will say this . . . I have seen a PERSON who looks exactly like the ROCK, in physic, and looks. One would not tell the difference first up!! Who knows whether this is so . . . but this certainly leaves one scratching the head!!
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