© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Athletes Collapsing and Dying - 400 in the last 6 months by JAB-o-CIDE
Follow
5
Share
Report
486 views • January 15, 2022
Athletes Collapsing and Dying - 400 in the last 6 months by JAB-o-CIDE
Source "Resonant Mind" ----> https://youtu.be/6e24UHzhC4o
The evidence is overwhelming that many vaccinated people are dying, not from COVID so much as from the vaccine. Unless you believe in a "heart attack and blood clot season", you know what I am telling you is the truth.
It give me NO pleasure to CALL OUT Trump and Graham for supporting the NWO JAB-o-CIDE agenda ...especially Frankly Graham who is supposed to be LEADER of FREEDOM and Righteouness in the Lord.
The New Normal? 400 Athletes Collapsing & Dying Just In The Last 6 Months? ---> https://www.redvoicemedia.com/....2022/01/the-new-norm
It's NOT only Athletes who are ADVERSELY effected and DYING from the JAB ... ANYBODY who PUTS this POISON in their VEINS is playing Russian Roulette with their HEALTH. But these Athletes represent those who are in the PRIME of their LIFE and the PRIME of their HEALTH and THEREFORE this SUDDEN Collapse and DEATH is OBVIOUS PROOF that is caused by the JAB!
And don't forget to Thank TRUMP who wants ALL the CREDIT for INITIATING this MASS Extinction AGENDA by JAB-o-CIDE ... I told you I was a SNAKE before you TOOK me in. Also don't forget to thank all the "Christian" PROFITS (like Franklin Graham, Jeffress and Paula White who support Trump) for DECEIVING their FLOCK to follow the Prince of Darkness of this World (Satan) instead of the Light of the World (Jesus Christ)!
These "Christian" PROFITs ask their congregation to pray that people aren't effected by this COVID sickness, which is a good thing ... but they don't PRAY for people to WAKE UP to this JAB-o-CIDE agenda and COME OUT of this BEAST Kingdom that is FORMING before their EYES. And they DON'T pray for all these Big Harma Puppet Politicans to be EXPOSED and to be PUT on TRIAL for their EVIL deeds! Until, people honestly CALL out this JAB as EVIL and CALL OUT those COMMITTING this JAB-o-CIDE as EVIL ... then their SILENT is COMPIANCE with this EVIL and they will be held accountable.
And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them. - Ephesians 5:11
It's NOT just SNAKES in the Government or SNAKES in Big Tech or SNAKES in Big Pharma or SNAKES in Big Bankers but it's SNAKES in the CHURCH, wolves in Sheep's clothing, that are AIDING in the BRAINWASHING of their Congregation to follow the BEAST Government toward MASS Extinction of the Population by JAB-o-CIDE.
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
Source "Resonant Mind" ----> https://youtu.be/6e24UHzhC4o
The evidence is overwhelming that many vaccinated people are dying, not from COVID so much as from the vaccine. Unless you believe in a "heart attack and blood clot season", you know what I am telling you is the truth.
It give me NO pleasure to CALL OUT Trump and Graham for supporting the NWO JAB-o-CIDE agenda ...especially Frankly Graham who is supposed to be LEADER of FREEDOM and Righteouness in the Lord.
The New Normal? 400 Athletes Collapsing & Dying Just In The Last 6 Months? ---> https://www.redvoicemedia.com/....2022/01/the-new-norm
It's NOT only Athletes who are ADVERSELY effected and DYING from the JAB ... ANYBODY who PUTS this POISON in their VEINS is playing Russian Roulette with their HEALTH. But these Athletes represent those who are in the PRIME of their LIFE and the PRIME of their HEALTH and THEREFORE this SUDDEN Collapse and DEATH is OBVIOUS PROOF that is caused by the JAB!
And don't forget to Thank TRUMP who wants ALL the CREDIT for INITIATING this MASS Extinction AGENDA by JAB-o-CIDE ... I told you I was a SNAKE before you TOOK me in. Also don't forget to thank all the "Christian" PROFITS (like Franklin Graham, Jeffress and Paula White who support Trump) for DECEIVING their FLOCK to follow the Prince of Darkness of this World (Satan) instead of the Light of the World (Jesus Christ)!
These "Christian" PROFITs ask their congregation to pray that people aren't effected by this COVID sickness, which is a good thing ... but they don't PRAY for people to WAKE UP to this JAB-o-CIDE agenda and COME OUT of this BEAST Kingdom that is FORMING before their EYES. And they DON'T pray for all these Big Harma Puppet Politicans to be EXPOSED and to be PUT on TRIAL for their EVIL deeds! Until, people honestly CALL out this JAB as EVIL and CALL OUT those COMMITTING this JAB-o-CIDE as EVIL ... then their SILENT is COMPIANCE with this EVIL and they will be held accountable.
And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them. - Ephesians 5:11
It's NOT just SNAKES in the Government or SNAKES in Big Tech or SNAKES in Big Pharma or SNAKES in Big Bankers but it's SNAKES in the CHURCH, wolves in Sheep's clothing, that are AIDING in the BRAINWASHING of their Congregation to follow the BEAST Government toward MASS Extinction of the Population by JAB-o-CIDE.
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.