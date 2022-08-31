Zero-Covid Divides the Country and the CCP; Internal Power Struggle Intensifies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1f7aa0c1
08/29/2022 Miles Guo: The Covid vaccine and the “Zero-Covid” policy have stirred up huge controversies throughout the country and within the Chinese Communist Party. The internal power struggle is intensifying by the day. Next, brothers and sisters, you will see something exciting happening, a scene beyond your imagination