Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 Report - Ep 3128b - Biden Is Finished, WWIII Narrative Pushed,Trump Will Use The Constitution To Drain DC
channel image
X22 Report
17 Subscribers
31 views
Published Yesterday

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com


______________________________________________________

 Trump and the military plan is working. The people now see the criminal syndicate, they realize the FBI, DOJ, DHS will not do anything because it is part of the criminal syndicate. They protect their own. Biden is now a liability and they need to remove him so it doesn't bring attention to anyone else, the 25th will be used. In the end the people will get their voice back and Trump will use the constitution to remove the swamp creatures in DC. 

Keywords
trumpmike adamshealth rangernewspoliticsdeep stateqanonww3new world orderbidenq anongreat awakeningtaiwanx22 reportfood shortagefood crisisx22reportcovidmrnax22 financial report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket