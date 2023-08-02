X22 Report - Ep 3128b - Biden Is Finished, WWIII Narrative Pushed,Trump Will Use The Constitution To Drain DC

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com
Trump and the military plan is working. The people now see the criminal
syndicate, they realize the FBI, DOJ, DHS will not do anything because
it is part of the criminal syndicate. They protect their own. Biden is
now a liability and they need to remove him so it doesn't bring
attention to anyone else, the 25th will be used. In the end the people
will get their voice back and Trump will use the constitution to remove
the swamp creatures in DC.
