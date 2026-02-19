Bitcoin's Evolution from Cash to Digital Gold, an interview with Ashton Addison

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Was #Satoshi’s vision hijacked? The whitepaper promised "Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash." Now it's just "Digital Gold"—slow, expensive, and surveilled. With Epstein-era figures tied to Tether and devs, the original cypherpunk dream feels... manipulated. Time to rethink the narrative.
#Bitcoin #CryptoNews
