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Islamic Resistance, the 'Saraia al-Waleed al-Dam' (Soldiers of Blood) against American targets in the region - 30/3/2026
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Scenes of the Islamic Resistance targeting the 'Saraia al-Waleed al-Dam' (Soldiers of Blood) against American targets in the region  

30/3/2026

Adding, about a 'Financial Times' article:

Pete Hegseth’s broker at Morgan Stanley approached BlackRock in February to place a multimillion-dollar bet on its Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) focused on defense, ticker IDEF.

The $3.2 billion fund targets companies that profit from rising military spending, including RTX, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Palantir — all heavily tied to Pentagon contracts.

The move came just weeks before the U.S.-Israeli strike on Iran, a campaign Hegseth helped shape and publicly pushed inside the Trump administration.

BlackRock flagged the request internally due to the client’s profile. The deal fell through only because the ETF wasn’t yet available on Morgan Stanley’s platform.

All parties declined to comment.

On Wall Street, the timing is raising red flags. Analysts are already reviewing trades made ahead of major Trump-era decisions. Exchange-Traded Funds like IDEF offer fast, low-cost exposure to the entire defense sector.

Even without a completed deal, the attempt points to a clear pattern: positioning capital ahead of war — raising questions about whether insiders were preparing to profit from a conflict they knew was coming.

@MAYA - video

and

@DD Geopolitics - article review

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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